The day started off with crowds gathering from 9.30am this morning to watch the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey on two big screens at Dewsbury Library, allowing residents to be part of the momentous occasion.

Dewsbury was one of only 30 venues nationwide to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the event.

Sarah Preston, customer service officer at the Library on Railway Street, said: “For the celebration of King Charles III we wanted to bring people together.

Patriotic people across North Kirklees have been celebrating the Coronation today (Saturday).

“There are a lot of isolated and lonely people and we didn't want them to just sit at home watching the Coronation alone. Here at the library they have been able to have a true celebration.”

As well as showing coverage of the Coronation, Dewsbury Library also provided free children’s craft activities, Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments.

Sarah added: “I feel privileged to be part of this historic day and the celebrations.

“Hopefully after today everyone who has joined us will have lots of lovely memories that will stay with them for life.

Sarah Preston, customer service officer at the Library on Railway Street.

“I wish King Charles III and Camilla very well and I think they will do an amazing job. They are lovely people and I believe they will do the very best for the country.”

However, Dewsbury Library wasn't the only venue hosting a Coronation event in Dewsbury today, with Elim Church, in partnership with Dewsbury Community Outreach, inviting residents to their free Coronation party.

Inside the church on Wellington Street, people had the opportunity to view the Coronation on a cinema screen, with food and drink provided after. The event also included a bouncy castle for the children, eco planting and crown making.

Sue Baker, trustee of Dewsbury Community Outreach, said: “The Daisy Hill area of Dewsbury has got a bit of a bad reputation, but there are some lovely people here and we want to help build the community up.

Sue Baker, trustee of Dewsbury Community Outreach, outside Elim Church.

“To do that we host regular events, provide free food and support the people who are most vulnerable in society. We want people to enjoy themselves.

“It’s an historic day and we like to celebrate history, there is a lot you can learn from the past and for some people this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, to see someone be crowned.

“You might not agree with the monarchy, you might not understand the monarchy, but at the end of the day if we can build the community with these events then that’s what we aim to do.

“We wish the King and Queen Consort all the best in their reign, it is not going to be easy for them, I mean the Queen is a tough act to follow isn't she! But we hope they live long and happy lives.”

Mythreyi, volunteer at the Elim Church Coronation party.

Volunteering at the Coronation party was Heckmondwike Grammar student Mythreyi. She added: “I am here today to help the charity with the Coronation celebrations.

“It is important to celebrate this once in a lifetime event because it is the start a new era after the long reign of Queen Elizabeth.

“I hope everyone has enjoyed today's event and remembers it for the rest of their life.

“I also hope the King and Queen Consort enjoy their reigns and have a nice time looking over matters.”

Over in Batley, the library on Market Place also showed coverage of the Coronation on the big screen, as well as providing free children’s craft activities, Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments.

Patriotic residents gathered at the venue from noon until 5pm.

Crowds gathered at Batley Library for the live showing of the Coronation.

Fiona Senior, customer service officer at Batley Library, said: “We wanted people to come together to watch the Coronation instead of sitting at home by themselves - we thought it would be nice to get them into the library.

“We also felt it was important for people to come together today because the Coronation is a major historical occasion for the country. Whether you are a republican or a royalist you can’t deny that it is a massive occasion.

“Everyone at Batley Library wishes the King and Queen Consort well.”

Over on Fair View in Liversedge residents enjoyed a patriotic street party, to celebrate the crowning of the new King and Queen Consort.

Organised by Anthony Atkinson and Elaine Gomersall, the event was held from 2pm and was attended by over 90 residents, friends and family.

Talking at the event, Anthony said: “The street party has taken around four weeks to organise, but we are really pleased with the turn-out today - it has been really successful.

“I felt it was important to bring people together because for me today is less about the Coronation of the King, but more about community and bringing people together.

“Today really highlights that community spirit is still well and truly living in this area, despite some people thinking otherwise.

“Everyone has wanted to chip in with organising today and everyone was down this morning helping us put the marquees up and setting the tables - everyone just wanted to make this a good day.

“We are very lucky to live down this street, everyone is so lovely.”

Talking about the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Anthony added: “I managed to watch most of the Coronation service around making sandwiches and getting everything sorted - I thought it was amazing, even though it has been scaled back a little.

“I am certainly a royalist and I think it is very important to have the royal family, even though more and more people don’t think like that now.

“I hope that King Charles III's reign goes well.”