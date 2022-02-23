Mysterious floral tribute claiming that missing person Claudia Lawrence is “in the water” found near to a Yorkshire beauty spot

No one has heard from Claudia since she called her mother Joan on the evening of March 17, 2009.

The chilling message, which was found by a member of the public late last month, may provide clues to the whereabouts of the chef who was last seen 13 years ago.

Photo evidence of the tribute shows a small bouquet of flowers placed next tso a laminated missing person’s photo of Claudia.

On the bottom of the page, there is a note a note written block capitals that reads “she is in the water”, with two arrows pointing in one direction.

There is also a separate note that says “god bless her” on one side of the page.

Family spokesperson Martin Dales said the tribute was originally found on January 28 this year.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said: “It could be interpreted in all sorts of ways.

“There are clearly many parts that make up the jigsaw, and after 13 years it is high time the truth becomes clear and the public’s vigilance in reporting information is vital.

“Information is going to find the answers here. It’s really down to people to keep coming forward with information.

“I don’t know what to think. It’s an unusual situation for a member of the public to come across something like this."

While the exact location hasn’t been revealed, it’s understood the tribute wasn’t discovered at Sand Hutton gravel pits, Yorks., where investigations took place last September.

During those investigations, specialist officers conducted a fingertip examination of the site, which is eight miles from Claudia’s home.

On that occasion, around 30 cops were involved in combing the popular fishing site for clues, which included trimming back woodland near the two lakes.

Specialist search teams also pumped water for around a week, with one lake at the site left almost empty.

No one has heard from Claudia since she called her mother Joan on the evening of March 17, 2009.

She failed to arrive for work at York University the next day and was reported missing by her father, Peter.

The disappearance remains unexplained and is now treated by North Yorkshire Police as suspected murder.

Tragically he died earlier this year aged 74 without finding out what had happened to his daughter.

Mr Lawrence spearheaded a nationwide search for his daughter Claudia, which cost police around £1 million over the last decade.

Nine people have been questioned, but no charges have ever been brought.

Martin paid tribute to Mr Lawrence, with whom he had enjoyed a 40-year friendship, following the update.

He said: “He asked me to do this - to keep his daughter Claudia’s name in public lights and not forgotten by the authorities looking for her.

“On a personal level, I miss Peter hugely after nearly 40 years of friendship and over 12 years of seeking out with him what has happened to Claudia.”