Mum's pledge to keep memories of brave Dewsbury soldier alive

Nathalie Bouzigues, mother of soldier Jake Hartley, reflects on the 10 years since his death. Picture Scott Merrylees.

The caring, energetic son, brother and friend was killed alongside five others while serving in Afghanistan on March 6, 2012 - four days before his 21st birthday.

His mum, Nathalie Bouzigues, is determined that her boy and his courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I think of Jake every single day,” she said.

Corporal Jake Hartley

“I have everything of Jake’s here in my cottage. I have wonderful photos, canvases and medals.

“He is everywhere.”

To mark the 10th anniversary of Jake’s death and his birthday, she is planning to undertake a skydive next month, and will wear a T-shirt with Jake’s picture on while completing the challenge.

Jake’s army friends are also filling a journal with messages.

Jake joined the Army in 2008 and served with the Yorkshire Regiment.

Nathalie said he had started showing interest in the military after visiting an air show, and was excited about signing up.

He enjoyed playing rugby, as well as riding his motorbike, and was always on the go.

“You could never get Jake to sit still,” she said.

After his initial Army training, he became a physical training instructor and had a good rapport with the younger recruits.

“Jake was larger than life. He was a born leader, a driving force,” said Nathalie.

“He was such a kind, loving person. He was very sincere and thought the world of his family.”

When he left for the tour of Afghanistan on Valentine’s Day 2012, it was second time serving there.

“He was a bit sceptical because it was the second time there for him,” said Nathalie. “After the first time, he came home and was very subdued. He had lost comrades. He was constantly watching the news.

“Because he had been before and seen it first hand, he knew what to expect and he was going as a corporal so he had the added responsibility of 23 lads.

“The night before he left, he broke down. He opened up and just said he didn’t know if he could do it.

“I had to say I knew he would give 100 per cent and hopefully he would be fine.”

It was two Ministry of Defence staff who broke the news of Jake’s death, arriving at Nathalie’s door. “There are no words,” she said. “Someone described it as it sounded like someone was killing me. I collapsed on all fours.”

She said it took around two years for it to sink in that her son was never coming home.

“His memory is still very much alive,” she said.

“He is really missed by his friends and family.