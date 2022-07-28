Mirfield pub set to re-open with a brand-new look after a £400,000 makeover

The pub, on Dunbottle Lane, has been given a fresh new appearance, inside and out, including new seating, booths and several large TVs being installed to show big sporting events.

Externally, the front of the building has been freshly painted, as well as the garden area being rejuvenated with a pagoda being installed, and outside heating added so that visitors can enjoy the space, no matter the temperature.

The re-opening will also see the launch of a new breakfast menu, which will be served daily from 10am.

The Dusty Miller, Mirfield

Mark Scorgie, general manager at The Dusty Miller, said “I am hugely excited about the refurbishment and re-opening of The Dusty Miller.

"The launch of our breakfasts gives us a reason to open earlier and cater for our guests – all our new dishes are delicious and are a must-try.

"We have lots of exciting events and ideas in the pipeline for the pub and I cannot wait to get our local community involved.

"My aim is to keep The Dusty Miller as a hub for everyone to enjoy and I cannot wait to welcome our guests back into the pub, followings its transformation.”

The new food menu includes traditional favourites, such as pies, burgers and fish and chips.

A range of cask and craft ales will be the main focus of the bar, as well as a number of draught lagers available throughout the week.

The family friendly pub will feature live music nights on Thursdays and Saturdays, with other events being planned to tie in with Stonegate Group’s charity focus to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Kicking off the entertainment on the re-opening weekend will be Kara Jowett on Friday, July 29, and an acoustic set from So ’N’ So, who will be performing on Saturday. July 30, with both acts starting at 8pm.