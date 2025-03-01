A Kirklees mum has told of her horrors spending years living in a rat-infested council flat with her young daughter.

Emma has a flat in the north of the borough where she lives with her five-year-old non-verbal daughter. She first moved into the property six years ago and says there have been “constant problems” since 2021.

The issues pointed out by Emma and her family include rats, which have made their way into walls, kitchen cupboards, and the bathroom, water damage and cracks in the ceiling, door frames coming away from the wall, and at one point, live wires coming through the bathroom ceiling.

Meanwhile she says cats are also living in the communal hallway, with their faeces up the walls.

In the bathroom, tiles have come off the wall and there is a hole in the bath panel.

Emma says the rat infestation is the worst problem, with several attempts by pest control using rat poison unable to eliminate it.

While the rodents are said to be present throughout the flat, their presence in the bathroom has left Emma’s daughter too frightened to have a bath.

“It has scared my little girl,” said Emma. “I’m now having to wet wipe her down. I shouldn’t be having to do that but the council doesn’t seem to be interested. It is nowhere near safe for my little girl.”

She has had to tape up all of her kitchen cupboards due to the infestation and has resorted to cooking using an air fryer in the living room.

Emma loves baking but explained that rats have chewed through her utensils and equipment. She said: “I want to be normal. I can’t even have my little girl up here on the stool helping me bake. It is really frustrating.”

Emma says she has been offered a temporary flat while the council installs a new kitchen but she has major concerns that this will not get to the root of the rat problem.

She said: “I really don’t want to come back here but I don’t think I have got a choice.

“I feel run down. I can’t sleep properly. I’m having to make my 19-year-old come and stay with me so I can sleep during the day because I am frightened of going to sleep at night.”

Councillor Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, said:“Our tenants’ wellbeing is our number one priority, and we don’t want anyone to be living in a home which isn’t suitable for their needs.

"We always try respond quickly to these types of reports in our properties but when – as in this case – problems crop up repeatedly in certain residences or areas, it’s vital that we take extra steps to take care of the people in those households as quickly as possible, and see what more can be done.

“At this stage, as well as addressing the current pest problem, we have also done a full clean-up of the surrounding area to make sure there’s no rubbish or fly-tipping, and we’re currently surveying the drains to see whether any repairs are needed.

"We’re in constant contact with the tenant in question, and right now we’re supporting the family with alternative living arrangements while we do a more thorough survey of the home, to make sure any and all problems are addressed.”