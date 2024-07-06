Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley delivered an entertaining evening of football nostalgia and memories of legendary manager Brian Clough at Scholes Cricket Club on Thursday (July 4).

From tales about his professional debut against Liverpool in 1988 to how he was craftily duped into representing Clough’s son’s Sunday league team, Crossley delighted audience members at the club, based on New Popplewell Lane, highlighting why he was named the after dinner speaker of the year for 2023.

Crossley told the Reporter Series after his set:

“I have loved it. I know some of the lads here so it always helps when you’re guest speaking and are welcomed with open arms. It makes my job a lot easier. I have really enjoyed it.

Mark Crossley, left, with organiser Darryl Sagar.

“It’s something away from normal life. I regard this now as my job and it is something I really enjoy doing. I love entertaining people. It’s a job that suits my personality.

“It doesn’t always go as good as it has done tonight but you put up with that. It’s a diddle most of the time.”

The goalkeeper, who made over 300 first-team appearances for Forest in a 13-year period, has since gone on to master the distinctive voice of his former manager.

On the impact Clough has had on him, as well as the fantastic impression he able to produce, Crossley revealed:

Mark Crossley during his stint at Scholes Cricket Club on Thursday, July 4.

“I have seen the film, ‘The Damned United’, and I thought Michael Sheen played an absolutely brilliant part.

“I was lucky enough to spend six years with him and I have always tried to take him off. I am still working on it!

“I feel he changed my life as a person. I just want to give a little bit back. I have spoken to the family. I don’t mean to do this job and disregard him. It’s all to keep his name going, which will never go away anyway.

“He taught me so much, not just about football but about how to respect people. If people could describe Mark Crossley right now, as a human being, it would be a pretty humble, down-to-earth fella, and he was the type of fella that managed that.

“He became like a father figure. Apart from my father he was the next one to step in and guide me along the way in professional football. I never stop thinking about him, ever. And I never will. That is what he meant to me.”

Crossley, who played with England manager Gareth Southgate later on in his career, also gave his thoughts on the national team’s performance at Euro 2024.

He said: “I have watched his interviews and he is trying to get across a message to the players that he needs a little bit more from them. A manager can only do so much.

“I know Gareth pretty well. I’d like to think he could get a little bit more out of the players. He is a humble guy. He is not one of these boisterous people. He is pretty laid back, he will do a lot of research and talk behind the scenes.

“But for me it's been pretty dour, it’s not great to watch but I think he recognises that. Luckily we are still in the competition and who knows what will happen next.”

Organiser Darryl Sagar said: “It’s been a great night. I try and get top acts and comedians here to try and raise money for the club.

“Mark is the best in the business and we have had an absolutely fantastic night. He is the man. I was really pleased to get him.”