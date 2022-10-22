Here are 9 spooky pictures to take you back to Halloween at Dewsbury Market in 2013
To celebrate the run-up to the ghoulish day, we’re taking a look back at the Halloween event at Dewsbury Market in 2013.
On Wednesday, October 30, 2013, at 11.45am, Dewsbury Market - which is located on Cloth Hall Street - hosted a Trick or Treat trail around the renowned open space.
The trail was open to children aged eight and under included Halloween stories, crafts and shows from Harry Potter and Hagrid.
Here are 9 pictures from the event - do you recognise anybody?
Page 1 of 3