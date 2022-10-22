News you can trust since 1858
Here are 9 spooky pictures to take you back to Halloween at Dewsbury Market in 2013

To celebrate the run-up to the ghoulish day, we’re taking a look back at the Halloween event at Dewsbury Market in 2013.

By Jessica Barton
9 minutes ago

On Wednesday, October 30, 2013, at 11.45am, Dewsbury Market - which is located on Cloth Hall Street - hosted a Trick or Treat trail around the renowned open space.

The trail was open to children aged eight and under included Halloween stories, crafts and shows from Harry Potter and Hagrid.

Here are 9 pictures from the event - do you recognise anybody?

1. Halloween at Dewsbury Market in 2013

Phoebe Fearnley and Oliver Cass.

Photo: John Clifton

2. Halloween at Dewsbury Market in 2013

Bailey Randall.

Photo: John Clifton

3. Halloween at Dewsbury Market in 2013

Coby Mayman, Demi and Megan Lorryman

Photo: John Clifton

4. Halloween at Dewsbury Market in 2013

Jude Harding and Dinah Hussain

Photo: John Clifton

