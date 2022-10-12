3. The Watering Hole on the Farm, Ossett

Where: Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett WF5 9BS. You are invited to The Watering Hole on the Farm in Ossett from Saturday October 15 to Monday October 31 to visit its pumpkin patch. Entry is £9.50 per person including a pumpkin and includes a pumpkin to take home. There will be opportunities to take photos, a pumpkin carving area and refreshments. Children under two are free.

Photo: The Watering Hole on the Farm in Ossett