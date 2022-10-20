News you can trust since 1858
Golden autumn leaves at Wilton Park in Batley.

Autumn in pictures: 13 pictures from parks across Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax this autumn

With autumn now in full swing, nature has made the local parks and woodlands in north Kirklees and Calderdale even more beautiful than usual.

By Jessica Barton
31 minutes ago

As the cooler temperatures settle, walkways are becoming a sea of red and gold as the leaves change their colours and fall from the trees - making it a great time to put on a coat, step outdoors and enjoy the beauty that Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax has to offer.

To celebrate the colourful season we have visited Wilton Park in Batley, Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, Judy Woods in Norwood Green and Manor Heath Park in Halifax, to see the autumn leaves whirl through the air.

Here are 13 autumnal pictures from across Dewsbury, Batley and Calderdale.

1. 13 autumnal pictures from Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax

Autumn dog walk at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. 13 autumnal pictures from Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax

Leaves turning golden at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. 13 autumnal pictures from Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax

A squirrel enjoying the autumn weather at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. 13 autumnal pictures from Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax

Autumn fall's upon Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

Photo: Jim Fitton

