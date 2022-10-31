The 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron hosted a Hallowe’en party for all the air cadets in their sector at the Batley & Birstall RAFA Club on Cambridge Street in Batley.

The event was a great success, with 110 Royal Air Force Air Cadet personnel from across Spen Valley, Leeds, Halifax, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Holmfirth and Batley attending the party, with many wearing superb Hallowe’en costumes.

Hallowe’en party organiser Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin, commanding officer of 2490 Squadron, said: "I am really pleased that so many cadets and staff turned out to enjoy the party.

“It was a busy, active night, and we are delighted to support the local RAFA club, and we thank them for hosting us."

Here are nine pictures from the event. Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Nine pictures from the Spen Valley Air Cadets Halloween Party The Halloween party took place on Friday, October 28, at the Batley & Birstall RAFA Club on Cambridge Street. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

