The spooky Halloween display - which was designed by the Roberttown Knitting Group - has brought endless joy to the village since it was placed in situ on Monday, October 10.

The delicately crafted display includes knitted bunting and toppers, featuring spiders, bats, witches and pumpkins.

The Roberttown Knitting Group, which started during Covid-19, was founded by Anne Day, who had the idea of creating knitted displays to cheer residents up during the difficult times.

Anne Day, Suzan Parrot and Sheila V Brooke, part of the Roberttown Knitting Group.

The group have since created knitting displays for VE Day, Christmas, Easter, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and now Halloween.

Anne said: “We started the displays to try and cheer people up really, because it was a strange time.

“There are around five of us that go out and put the display up when it’s time.

“We all like to knit so it has just carried on, and now my house is becoming full of bunting because it all comes back to me for a wash and a sort through, because we like to re-use any bunting we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have been busy creating a Halloween display for the village.

“It’s really nice to see the village enjoy the display so much - it’s a nice village to live in is Roberttown.

“It's something that we enjoy doing and we are glad everyone likes it.”

The display has been very well received by the local community, with people taking to Facebook to commend the group’s efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Halstead said: “These are amazing. My little boy loves the display so much. Thank you for all you do.”

The display will be available to see until Sunday, November 6.

Caron Morton said: “Drove through this morning, it looks fantastic - well done.”

Dawn Harbour said: “Another fabulous set of bunting and toppers from our talented team of knitters and crocheters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Harris said: “The new bunting looks fantastic, very spooky. Well done to everyone involved.”

The Halloween display will be available to view in Roberttown village until Sunday, November 6, before the group places new bunting up for Remembrance Sunday.