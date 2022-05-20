Dewsbury church holds a baking competition fit for the Queen

Bakers were asked to create either a slice of cake, a cupcake, a biscuit or a pie in individual portions that could easily be recreated for the Jubilee lunch event, which is taking place at the church on June 4.
Judging took place in the church hall on Saturday when Amy Leahy, from For Heaven's Cake by Amy, cast her eye over the entries, assisted by her daughter Lois.
The three winners were Pam Hall with her butterscotch slice; Margaret Hanson with her celebration cupcake; and Sheila Wilcock with her Jubilee Victoria sponge cake.
Jo Hartley, church secretary, said: “It went really well and it was a lovely morning.
“It has got me really excited about the whole weekend that is coming up.
“A lot of the people in the cafe waited to see who won and then we passed everything around.
“Those who took part received a runner-up prize, which was free cake and coffee or tea at our 3 Strand Cafe - everybody got something.
“It was a great opener for all the festivities and celebrations to come.
“A massive thank you to everyone that took part and for making it such a lovely inclusive, community-based event.
“Please everybody feel free to come along on the actual day. It is all about bringing the community together - come and join us.”
The baked goods created by all three winners will be served at the church's Jubilee lunch event which will be held on Saturday, June 4, between 10am and 2pm.