Dewsbury Baroness 'would resist arrest' if approached by male police officer

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, of Dewsbury

Baroness Warsi, of Dewsbury, has been speaking about the conviction of a Met Police officer for the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, and subsequent comments by HM Policing Inspector Zoe Billingham about having concerns over approaching a male officer late at night.

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 today (Thursday), Baroness Warsi said: “If I am now approached, late at night by a police officer on his own and I have concerns, I would rather resist arrest than comply with the law and get into a car.

“Because what Sarah did, she got into this car in plain sight, there was a witness to the point where she was being arrested but because we are always taught to trust and, thankfully in this country we generally do trust police officers.

"What this case has shown is despite the police knowing there were concerns, he was still allowed to be put in a position of trust where he was supposed to be protecting.”

Host Steph McGovern responded: “That is a big statement to make, that you would resist arrest rather than have this man arrest you. The majority of police officers are just doing their jobs and doing it well.”

Baroness Warsi confirmed she was speaking about a specific set of circumstances, saying: “I have spoken to my daughters and I have said if you’re out late at night and you’re approached by a single male officer – these are quite specific circumstances – and you have concerns about what they are asking you to do, you pick up the phone to me first.

"I would rather they resisted at that point than trusted and ended up in a situation.

“With all due respect, most police officers, if the person they’re speaking to shows concern, will respond in a human way.

"And if they are forcing someone to do things they are uncomfortable with, a single female on her own late at night. If she’s been forced to do something she is uncomfortable with a man who is supposed to be protecting and implementing the law, then there’s something wrong in that style of policing.”

Baroness Warsi added: “I think the long-term impact of this is a breach of trust.

"When people are in a position of authority, where people have been put in a job to protect us, then the slightest hint that they do not have the capacity or character to protect, whether they’re homophobic or racist or misogynist or they have previous concerns raised about them - as we had in this particular case about indecent exposure - they shouldn’t be in those roles.