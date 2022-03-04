Covid cases increased in these five areas of North Kirklees in the past week

Northern Ireland and Scotland have case rates five times higher than in Wales, official figures show.

There were 254,392 positive cases in the UK in the week ending February 24, a 22 per cent fall from the week before.

But there are 20 council areas across the UK which saw cases rise in the past week, 16 of them in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest data is for the week ending February 24

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 24, at 855.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Scotland, with 828.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 162.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time, as well as re-infections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 24.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees where Covid cases have increased in the past week.

Ravensthorpe had 182.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 142.7 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 127.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 50.1 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 285.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 18.7 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 131.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 11.1 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 238.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 7.1 per cent from the week before.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases have decreased in the past week.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 113.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 63.2 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 72.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 60.0 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 109.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 55.0 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 156.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 52.2 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 175.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 45.5 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 52.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 42.8 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 231.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 41.4 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 172.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 39.3 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 177.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 33.3 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 221.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 30.4 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 217.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 30.0 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 132.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 28.6 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 132.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 25.0 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 265.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 21.7 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 185.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 18.8 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 118.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 10.0 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 313.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 6.9 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 196.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.