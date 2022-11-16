Arthur Roche, who now lives in the Vatican City, was elevated to Cardinal-Deacon by Pope Francis at a ceremony in August.

However, he “returned to his roots” at St Joseph’s Catholic Church to say his first mass in the UK since his ordination - despite offers from elsewhere in the country.

The parish, on Naylor Street, is where the former St John Fisher High School pupil got baptised and confirmed, was the location of his first Holy Communion and confession and was where he was ordained as a priest.

Arthur Roche, fourth from the left, “returned to his roots” at St Joseph’s Catholic Church to say his first mass in the UK since his ordination - despite offers from elsewhere in the country. Sacristan at the church, Douglas Sykes, second from the left, said the newly-appointed Cardinal-Deacon "came across as a very humble man and his address to the congregation was from the heart."

Douglas Sykes, the Sacristan at the church, said: “It was very much him coming home. I thought it was wonderful and everybody was really happy to see him. There can’t be many parishes in England where they can claim that one of the latest Cardinals was actually a boy from their parish. It is absolutely amazing.

“I have met him before very briefly but the thing that struck me about the whole thing was how humble he was. He came across as a very humble man and his address to the congregation was from the heart.

“Another thing he said that really struck me was that he had two invitations to go to different places in this country as soon as he came home. But he said the first place he would go to is St Joseph’s Batley Carr.

“He has not forgotten his roots. He also gave his Biretta hat to his old parish. It is a wonderful gift. Normally, when you get that hat, you would presume that you would keep that as a keepsake.

“But I think he was trying to make the point that although it is a wonderful gift from the Pope - and to be made a Cardinal - it all starts from a little seed in a place called Batley Carr. For him, that was very important.”

Mr Sykes, 79, a church historian who was born in nearby Batley and now lives in Heckmondwike, revealed that Cardinal Roche is now in “the cabinet” at the Vatican, meaning he will get the opportunity to vote on who would follow in Pope Francis’ footsteps.

So could the next Pope be from little old Batley Carr?

“It is a possibility! He is now in the cabinet which advises the Pope. He has certainly gone as far as he can now unless of course he is elected Pope when Francis retires or passes away,” he said.

St Joseph's Catholic Church, on Naylor Street in Batley Carr, is where Arthur Cardinal Roche got baptised and confirmed, was the location of his first holy communion and confession and was where he was ordained as a priest.

“If the Pope did retire, like Benedict did, then all the Cardinals who are eligible get to vote and as Arthur is under 80 years of age, he would be in the conclave to elect a new Pope.

“And if sufficient people voted for him he would then become the next Pope. That would be amazing.

“The whole parish would have to go to Rome for that! We would have to have a full parish outing.”