Pensioner dies after Heckmondwike accident

Police are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services were called to Cemetery Road at around 11.30am today (Saturday) to reports that a blue MG ZS had mounted the kerb, colliding with a wall and two vehicles.

The driver - a 74-year-old man - suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage.