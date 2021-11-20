Pensioner dies after Heckmondwike accident
A man has died after a crash in Heckmondwike.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:46 pm
Emergency services were called to Cemetery Road at around 11.30am today (Saturday) to reports that a blue MG ZS had mounted the kerb, colliding with a wall and two vehicles.
The driver - a 74-year-old man - suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help should call police on 101, quoting log 728 of November 20.