Dewsbury fly-tipper fined after neighbour catches him dumping bed and mattress

Wajid Mehmood, 35, of Garden Street in Ravensthorpe will have to stump up more than £3,500 after dumping his double divan bed base and mattress on council greenspace.

A resident’s CCTV camera captured Mehmood carrying the waste out of his house and tipping it onto the land.

The resident reported the matter to Kirklees Council’s Greenspace Action Team, who then visited Mehmood at his home.

Mehmood appeared before Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to two fly-tipping offences.

He was fined £3,320, with a surcharge of £34, and incurred costs of £250.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, welcomed the heavy penalty and the community’s support in tacking fly-tipping.

“Kirklees Council had 493 reported cases of fly-tipping last month and cleared 503 in total,” he said.

"This case goes to prove that action will be taken against fly-tippers and we will always press for the highest penalties.

"I would like to thank the residents involved in this case and all the others that get reported as it is their actions that help us to maintain Kirklees as a clean and green district.”

Fly-tipping is the illegal deposit of any waste onto land that does not have a licence to accept it.

The council has vowed to take action when there is enough evidence.