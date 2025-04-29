Two in court over Batley fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been fined for dumping rubbish in Batley.

The men, caught illegally dumping waste, have been prosecuted as Kirklees Council continues to crackdown on fly-tipping.

CCTV cameras installed by the council on Grange Road in Batley recorded three separate fly-tipping incidents involving a Peugeot Bipper van between October and November 2024.

The waste – dumped near industrial units on Grange Road – included soil, timber, floor tiles, suitcases and general household waste.

Fly-tipped waste on Grange Road, Batley.

The council’s Greenspace Action Team traced the van to an address in Ossett.

Lee Rose, 27 and of Ascot Terrace in Leeds, pleaded guilty to three offences of fly-tipping and was fined £320, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and clearance and legal costs of £1,163.

James Hornshaw, 39 and of Headlands Avenue in Ossett, pleaded guilty to one offence of fly-tipping and was fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and clearance and legal costs of £486.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for Environment and Highways, said: “I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that Kirklees Council will not tolerate individuals fly-tipping in our borough.

“Our Greenspace Action Team is dedicated to identifying and holding accountable those who tarnish our villages and towns with illegally dumped waste.

"This not only looks terrible but also harms wildlife and the environment.

“We are committed to tackling this issue and encourage residents to support us by only hiring registered waste carriers, requesting a waste transfer certificate, using our household waste recycling centres to dispose of waste legally, and reporting fly-tipping through our dedicated webpage.”

Fly tipping can be reported at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/flytipping-litter-and-graffiti/report-flytipping.aspx