Heckmondwike man jailed for causing Batley woman's death by dangerous driving

Tasham Mahmood

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a Batley woman.

Tasham Mahmood, 33, of Hawke Avenue in Heckmondwike, was sentenced to four years on Friday, April 25.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to causing the death of Carol Andrew by dangerous driving.

Carol, who was 69, was crossing White Lee Road in Batley on the evening of July 22, 2021 when she was hit by a grey Seat Leon.

Carol Andrew

She suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Mahmood, who was arrested at the scene, was also disqualified from driving for a total of seven years and will have to pass an extended test before he can drive again.

Carol’s family said she was “greatly missed by her family and friends”.