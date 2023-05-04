This larger style home has almost an acre plot, for sale in Upper Batley
There's plenty of potential with this impressive property in Upper Batley, as it carries planning permission for further development.
Standing within lovely grounds of just short of an acre, the five-bedroom house with triple garage comes with original features, and has gas central heating, double glazed windows and a security system.
All four reception rooms have original doors from the main hallway, with decorative features that include coving, picture rails and deep skirtings.
The dining kitchen has hand-painted units with granite worktops, a gas aga and integrated dishwasher. A separate utility room and a ground floor cloakroom are further facilities.There's a feature fireplace in the dining room, while the sitting room has a cosy log burning stove within a period marble surround.A bright drawing room has a gas fire in a surround with marble hearth, and the final reception room with Indian stone flagged floor hosts a gas log-burning stove.Multiple cellars, including a wine cellar, give wide storage options.A full height feature window lights the first floor landing that leads to three bedrooms, two with en suites and one with built-in wardrobes, and a walk-in wardrobe.
A free-standing cast iron bath has pride of place in the family bathroom, that has a built-in linen cupboard.
Bedroom five is on the second floor with a dormer-style window and eaves storage.
Behind the house is a covered loggia which is great for entertaining.
There is a double garage, with a single garage attached, and a workshop, all with power and light.
The grounds are mainly private with extensive lawns, a rockery, trees, shrubs and bushes.
There is private parking and a vehicle charging point.
York House, York Road, Upper Batley, is for sale at £999,950, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall.
Call 01924 420020 for details.
