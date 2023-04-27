See inside this bright, modern and spacious home for sale in Cleckheaton

A private road serving just a handful of houses leads to this unique new build in the quiet Moorside area of Cleckheaton.

With space at a premium, this largely open plan property has four bedrooms and landscaped gardens with parking and a double detached garage.

Its lofty feature entrance leads in to an impressive hallway with an open plan study area, and glazed timber stairs leading up.

A study or reception room leads in to an irregular shaped, spacious lounge with full height windows has bi-folding doors out to the garden.

There's a dining room and another sitting area, along with the showpiece 32ft open plan living kitchen, filled with natural light and fitted with modern grey units with Quartz worktops, and an island with breakfast bar. There's an integrated microwave, a full height fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

Double glazed doors lead out to the garden from the kitchen with family living area. A utility room with fitted units has a side door, and there's a ground floor w.c..

A gallery landing with glazed balustrade leads to first floor bedrooms, that include a main bedroom with balcony overlooking the garden, an en suite shower room and a dressing room.

There is another room with an en suite facility, and a walk-in wardrobe, while the remaining two bedrooms share a 'Jack and Jill' bathroom with both freestanding bath and shower. One bedroom has a balcony with glazed balustrade.

Mature trees fringe the sizeable lawned garden and make it private.

An electronically controlled security gate leads through tot he driveway and the detached double garage with electric doors and power, that could potentially be converted to an alternative use such as a home office.

This home in Lower Lark Hill, Cleckheaton, is for sale at £850,000 with Signature Homes.

Call 01274 878878 for more information.

