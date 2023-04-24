See the family space within this stunning, art deco style home for sale in Kirklees

A stunning and stylish home with good size grounds, and close to Heckmondwike Grammar School, is for sale.

The colourful Vernon Road property is thought to date back to the 1870s, with plenty of modern comforts that blend beautifully with original period features.

There is a detached double garage and a workshop as added facilities.

Inside, the house reception area and hallway has a leaded stained glass feature above the door, and an impressive mahogany staircase leading up from the Victorian tiled flooring.

Original hand-made cupboards line the walls of the bright dining kitchen, with its feature fireplace and gas aga. A door leads to the cellar, that has power and light.

An open fire with wooden surround is a focal point of the lounge, with its stripped wood floor, and original cornicing to the ceiling, with a picture rail and a ceiling rose.The drawing room has original leaded windows to the front, decorative period features and a wood fire surround within an inglenook style fireplace with inset gas stove.

An arched window features on the first floor landing, that leads to individually styled bedrooms, one of which has a tiled fireplace, and a dressing room.The family bathroom has both bath and shower cubicle within its suite.

Garages and parking are to the front of the house, and the workshop to the rear, with a garden store and a w.c..

The large and private garden has established trees, bushes and borders, with wrought iron gates to the lawned section.A private paved patio area is perfect for entertaining.

The plot has potential for further development, subject to planning permission.

This home in Vernon Road, Heckmondwike is priced at £425,000 with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

