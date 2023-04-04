News you can trust since 1858
This larger style home for sale in Dewsbury is geared towards the family

This five bedroom home has been carefully extended to provide ideal accommodation for a larger family.

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

From the spacious entrance hall with reclaimed parquet flooring, and a solid oak staircase to the first floor, are rooms that include the sitting room.

This reception room, also with parquet flooring, has a gas fire set within a modern granite surround.

The hub of the home is the living and dining kitchen that has contemporary stone wall and grey units with quartz worktops. Integrated Neff appliances include a microwave, grill and double oven, with a touch screen four-ring induction hob and filter hood.

A quartz central island has units with an integrated wine cooler and dishwasher, and there's a full length fridge and freezer. With a polished concrete floor, this room has bi-folding doors leading out to the rear garden, plus a door to the utility room and French doors through to the living room.

A multi-fuel burner is a feature in the living room, that has bi-folding doors to the rear.

From the first floor landing are five bedrooms and a tiled family bathroom with a both bath and shower.A walkway leads to the main bedroom that has built-in wardrobes, a contemporary en suite bathroom, and French doors to a Juliet balcony.To the front of the house is parking for up to four vehicles, with a lawned garden and vegetable patch to the side.The rear lawned garden has a polished concrete patio, and a decked terrace with a bar and snug, clad in Siberian larch. This facility has light and power with wall-mounted heaters and bi-folding doors.

A timber framed shed and greenhouses are further facilities.

This home in Cowdry Close, Dewsbury, is for sale at £595,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent, tel. 01924 266555.

