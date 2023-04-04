This larger style home for sale in Dewsbury is geared towards the family

This five bedroom home has been carefully extended to provide ideal accommodation for a larger family.

From the spacious entrance hall with reclaimed parquet flooring, and a solid oak staircase to the first floor, are rooms that include the sitting room.

This reception room, also with parquet flooring, has a gas fire set within a modern granite surround.

The hub of the home is the living and dining kitchen that has contemporary stone wall and grey units with quartz worktops. Integrated Neff appliances include a microwave, grill and double oven, with a touch screen four-ring induction hob and filter hood.

A quartz central island has units with an integrated wine cooler and dishwasher, and there's a full length fridge and freezer. With a polished concrete floor, this room has bi-folding doors leading out to the rear garden, plus a door to the utility room and French doors through to the living room.

A multi-fuel burner is a feature in the living room, that has bi-folding doors to the rear.

From the first floor landing are five bedrooms and a tiled family bathroom with a both bath and shower.A walkway leads to the main bedroom that has built-in wardrobes, a contemporary en suite bathroom, and French doors to a Juliet balcony.To the front of the house is parking for up to four vehicles, with a lawned garden and vegetable patch to the side.The rear lawned garden has a polished concrete patio, and a decked terrace with a bar and snug, clad in Siberian larch. This facility has light and power with wall-mounted heaters and bi-folding doors.

A timber framed shed and greenhouses are further facilities.

This home in Cowdry Close, Dewsbury, is for sale at £595,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent, tel. 01924 266555.

