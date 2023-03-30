This stand-out five-bed property near Dewsbury is on the market at £650,000

This home has an amazing location and looks out over miles of rural landscape from its elevated viewpoint.

The detached property with three levels of spacious and versatile accommodation, has incredible vistas from its windows, terraces and garden.

This larger style family house has a reception hallway with open staircase, that leads to rooms including the lounge with oak flooring, air conditioning, and a feature stone fireplace housing a log burner. Bi-folding doors open to a sun terrace.

Shaker style units line the walls of the breakfast kitchen, with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances. A utility room is a further facility.

An adjacent dining or breakfasting room with air-conditioning also has bi-folding doors to the terrace and its far-reaching views.

To the lower ground floor is a home office, a family room with patio doors that open to the rear garden, and a large basement storage room.

A main bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes, shower room, and a sitting area with full height windows to maximise the views is also at this level.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which have fitted wardrobes. The main house bathroom has a modern white suite.

The house is double glazed, with gas fired central heating, and selective air conditioning.

There is parking space on the double width driveway, plus an integral double garage.

A side pathway leads to the split-level garden that features extensive decking, a patio area and a lawned section with private seating space.

The stunning location has easy access to the main motorway network, yet is also within excellent walking and cycling country.

This property in Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, is for sale at £650,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, Wakefield. Call 01924 299494 for further information.

1 . Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury A rear view of the five-bedroom property for sale at £650,000. Photo: Holroyd Miller estate agents Photo Sales

2 . Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury The breakfast kitchen has shaker-style units with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Holroyd Miller estate agents Photo Sales

3 . Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury The lounge, with a feature fireplace and log burner, has bi-fold doors that open to a terrace. Photo: Holroyd Miller estate agents Photo Sales

4 . Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, is for sale at £650,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents Not many properties have views like this to gaze out over. Photo: Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, is for sale at £650,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents Photo Sales