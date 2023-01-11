This home for sale in Batley could tick many boxes for buyers
A stunning 22-foot conservatory is a highlight of this four bedroom home that is currently for sale in a prime location.
A rear balcony with far-reaching views, private parking space, gardens with greenhouses and a useful detached outbuilding are further outstanding features that add to the accommodation offered with the house.
From the entrance hall with tiled flooring is a study or utility room, and the fitted kitchen with spotlights, granite worktops and built in 'NEFF' electric oven with gas hob and extractor. Further appliances include a fridge, dishwasher and microwave.
A patio door from the dining room leads in to the very spacious conservatory with its uPVC double-glazed giving access to the rear garden.
In the living room is a feature fireplace with inset gas fire.
Two bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and one has a patio door leading outside.
The tiled family bathroom has a panelled bath with shower above, and wash basin with vanity unit surround.
There is a door out to the rear balcony from the landing, and two further bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and storage. A shower room has a four piece suite including a walk-in shower.
A gated driveway to the front of the property provides parking space next to the front garden.
Paved patio areas extend to the side, where there are the two greenhouses and some vegetable boxes.
Behind the house is a tiered garden with artificial grass and the detached outbuilding with power and light, plus an adjoining workshop.
The garage has power and light.
This property for sale in High Street, Hanging Heaton, Batley, is priced at £425,000 with no chain. Contact Whitegates, Dewsbury, for more details on 01924 468323.
