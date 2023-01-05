This grand semi, with a quaint cottage in its garden, is for sale in Dewsbury

A super-size semi, built for the son of a mill owner, is newly refurbished and for sale, with potential for development.

The Victorian red brick home of character has undergone a recent revamp, but has plenty of scope for new owners to stamp their style on it, or to extend.

An added facility within the gardens, is 'the doctor's surgery', referring to the cottage’s past.Original doorways give admittance to the house, with an imposing staircase leading up from the hall.

The bright living room with original features is newly decorated and across the hallway from a versatile dining room, with further doors to the kitchen and a w.c..

The kitchen has built-in storage and cupboards, with scope to become a sizeable kitchen with diner.

In the basement are two spacious areas, one housing the boiler. A kitchen and cinema room with shower room are among suggested possibilities for this section. The cellar is dry and could be developed to an annexe. A door leads outside.

The first floor has a large landing with w.c. and stairs up.

One bedroom here is a blank canvas, with potential to be a smaller bedroom with en suite, or one large bathroom.

Three further bedrooms at this level, and two above, are all newly decorated with three having new carpets. One has a feature fireplace.

In the house bathroom is a large washbasin, and a bath with shower. New bathroom tiles are available.

One top floor room has views towards Ossett, with eaves storage.

In the rear garden is the ‘cottage’ with original fireplace. There is parking and further outdoor space for development with trees and shrubs.

10 Park Road, Dewsbury, is priced £450,000 with Whitegates, Huddersfield. Call 01484 548126.

​

1. Number 10, Park Road, Dewsbury Looking across the front of the house, with its lawned front garden and driveway to the side. Photo: Whitegates Photo Sales

2. Number 10, Park Road, Dewsbury The bright living room with some original features is newly decorated with replaced flooring, and has double glazed windows. Photo: Whitegates Photo Sales

3. Number 10, Park Road, Dewsbury Versatile rooms with plenty of family space within the property. Photo: Whitegates Photo Sales

4. Number 10, Park Road, Dewsbury The good size kitchen has the potential for development as a dining or living kitchen. Photo: Whitegates Photo Sales