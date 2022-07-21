This historic Dewsbury home has been spruced up and is for sale

It’s spacious interior includes a hallway with exposed wood flooring, which leads to the lounge and dining room, both attractive rooms, with features that include oak sash windows and exposed ceiling beams.

In the lounge is a dual fuel log burner, and exposed brick walls.

A modern breakfast kitchen with gloss units has appliances that include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and microwave, and an inset five-ring gas hob with overhead steel extractor.

There’s a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry, with a door out to the garden.

A traditional staircase and landing lead to three bedrooms, all with laminate flooring, and two with fitted wardrobes.

Within the contemporary style, mosaic tiled bathroom is a double walk-in shower and a double-ended bath tub with stand-alone mixer tap. A large wall-hung hand basin is set within fitted storage.

Versatile loft space has exposed brick walls, with seating by a window overlooking Crow Nest Park.

The property’s extensive rear gardens are private and enclosed.

Lawned gardens lie to the front and side with a front patio area and decked sitting space to the side, with established plants and trees. Parking space accompanies a single garage and a car port.

Westtown Lodge, Dewsbury, has a £350,000 price tag, and is for sale with Hunters, Dewsbury. Call 01924 663222 for more details.

