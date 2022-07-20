Look inside this beautifully renovated Georgian home in Kirklees

Westfield House is a fully renovated Georgian home, that successfully blends period features with contemporary new ones.
A Mediterranean style courtyard with feature lighting is just one of its many highlights.
In the high gloss kitchen is a large Corian island, with floor to ceiling units and quality integral appliances. A utility room sits behind a sliding door.
The panelled dining room has an Italian marble bio fuel fire, while an inner hallway leads to studio, cellars, drawing room, and to the first floor.
A solid granite fireplace and hearth with a cast iron open fire is a focal point of the impressive drawing room.
From the first floor landing are two bedrooms and the house bathroom, with steps down to a half landing and bedrooms three and four.
The principal bedroom has remote-control blinds, and an Italian marble remote gas fire, along with a luxury en-suite. The second is currently used as a dressing room.
Bedroom three has bespoke storage, while the fourth has an en-suite w.c. and wash room. The palatial house bathroom has a walk-in rain shower, a super-size bath, and a double trough sink.
A stunning rear courtyard with olive tree and Yorkshire stone patio has a teak breakfast bar, bay seating and a coffee table with a biofuel fire pit.
Westfield House, Whitehall Road, Wyke, is priced at £720,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents. Call 01422 380100 for further details.
