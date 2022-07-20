A high spec family home packed with impressive features. Feature lighting covers the entire property at night.

Look inside this beautifully renovated Georgian home in Kirklees

This sleek and high spec family home is packed with impressive features, and extended to include additions such as the studio - a flexible working or living space with bi-fold doors to a courtyard.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:00 pm

Westfield House is a fully renovated Georgian home, that successfully blends period features with contemporary new ones.

A Mediterranean style courtyard with feature lighting is just one of its many highlights.

In the high gloss kitchen is a large Corian island, with floor to ceiling units and quality integral appliances. A utility room sits behind a sliding door.

The panelled dining room has an Italian marble bio fuel fire, while an inner hallway leads to studio, cellars, drawing room, and to the first floor.

A solid granite fireplace and hearth with a cast iron open fire is a focal point of the impressive drawing room.

From the first floor landing are two bedrooms and the house bathroom, with steps down to a half landing and bedrooms three and four.

The principal bedroom has remote-control blinds, and an Italian marble remote gas fire, along with a luxury en-suite. The second is currently used as a dressing room.

Bedroom three has bespoke storage, while the fourth has an en-suite w.c. and wash room. The palatial house bathroom has a walk-in rain shower, a super-size bath, and a double trough sink.

A stunning rear courtyard with olive tree and Yorkshire stone patio has a teak breakfast bar, bay seating and a coffee table with a biofuel fire pit.

Westfield House, Whitehall Road, Wyke, is priced at £720,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents. Call 01422 380100 for further details.

1. A high gloss, high spec kitchen

A Corian central island features in the kitchen, with floor to ceiling units and integral appliances that include a Gaggenau fridge freezer and full height wine fridge, a Siemens oven, microwave oven, plate warming drawer, a four-ring induction hob with ceiling inset extraction and Bosch dishwasher. Natural light filters through electric roof light windows

Photo: Charnock Bates estate agent

2. Style and space

Breakfast bar seating within the high spec kitchen area.

Photo: Charnock Bates estate agent

3. Room for relaxing

A feature fireplace and large, Georgian style windows add to the charm of this reception room within the property.

Photo: Charnock Bates estate agent

4. A private outdoor seating area

This Mediterranean style courtyard with feature lighting, and south-facing, makes a perfect entertaining spot.

Photo: Charnock Bates estate agent

