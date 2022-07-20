Take a look inside the most expensive home for rent in Scholes on Rightmove

The lounge has a living flame effect gas fire, feature beamed ceiling and wooden flooring.

A staircase leads to the first floor and doors lead to the kitchen and dining room/second reception room.

The dining room has double French doors which lead to the front garden.

The Farmhouse style dining kitchen has a range of wooden walls and base units and quality granite work surfaces, a ceramic Belfast sink with mixer tap, plumbing for a washing machine and space for an American fridge.

The sun room is in the extended part of the property with double French doors leading to the rear garden.

A staircase with a unique rope hand rail leads to the first floor landing which has an exposed stone feature wall.

Upstairs, in addition to the three bedrooms is the family bathroom, which contains a white four-piece suite.

The property is accessed via a shared driveway where there is a private gated paved drive to the front alongside a well maintained lawn and mature shrubs and bushes.

To the rear of the property there is a low maintenance garden and space for storage.

Ings Cottage, Town Gate, Scholes is offered to rent by Barkers Estate Agents, Cleckheaton, priced £950 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 399113.

1. Bathroom Ings Cottage, Town Gate, Scholes is offered to rent by Barkers Estate Agents, Cleckheaton, priced £950 per calendar month Photo Sales

2. Kitchen Ings Cottage, Town Gate, Scholes is offered to rent by Barkers Estate Agents, Cleckheaton, priced £950 per calendar month Photo Sales

3. Lounge Ings Cottage, Town Gate, Scholes is offered to rent by Barkers Estate Agents, Cleckheaton, priced £950 per calendar month Photo Sales

4. Reception room Ings Cottage, Town Gate, Scholes is offered to rent by Barkers Estate Agents, Cleckheaton, priced £950 per calendar month Photo Sales