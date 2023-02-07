See inside this appealing Dewsbury home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms

This sizeable family home has impressive facilities, from its glossy open plan breakfast kitchen, to its spacious bedrooms, three of which have modern en suites, and a luxury house bathroom.

Original features blend with modern fixtures and fittings inside the house, that has sealed unit double glazed windows and an air source heating system.

From a central reception hall are doors to rooms that include the main sitting room then the dining room that opens through an archway in to the spacious and modern breakfast kitchen that has fitted units and a central island. Striking fireplaces feature within both the sitting room and dining room.

A separate living room adds to the ground floor accommodation, with a rear entrance porch, separate utility room and a w.c. Storage space is available in barrel vaulted cellars.

The first floor principal bedroom, and two more doubles at this level, have en suite facilities, while a fourth double bedroom on the first floor is served by a swish family bathroom.

Above these is a large character bedroom suite with a study area, open vaults to the ceiling and exposed brick walls. This leads through to a further bedroom with character.

An automated gate gives entry to the property with its front driveway parking and turning area, and landscaped gardens.

There's a lovely courtyard garden, ideal for entertaining, at the rear of the house, with patio seating areas and also a stone built store.

The house is situated in a very convenient location for a range of services and amenities, with good links to the main transport network.

This property in Headland Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, is for sale at £625,000 with Richard Kendall estate agents.

Contact the agent's Ossett office on 01924 266555 for more information.

