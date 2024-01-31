News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Take a look inside this stunning property that offers panoramic views

The views that accompany this stand-out home are breathtaking, spreading out towards Emley Mast.
By Sally Burton
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:28 GMT
A patio terrace with an exceptional view - the ideal spot for sitting out in summer or for entertaining.A patio terrace with an exceptional view - the ideal spot for sitting out in summer or for entertaining.
A patio terrace with an exceptional view - the ideal spot for sitting out in summer or for entertaining.

With more space than may be appreciated at first glimpse, this four-bedroom property includes a large lawned garden with a very scenic backdrop.

Several rooms have windows that showcase the stunning scenery, including the kitchen with diner, the living room with its feature granite and wooden fireplace, and flame-effect gas fire, and the sitting room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the kitchen with diner are fitted units with granite worktops, and a range cooker with six-ring gas hob. Two sets of French doors lead in to the sitting room, and share the views and natural light from the windows there.

Most Popular

An entrance hall, dining room, and w.c. are also on the ground floor.

To the lower ground floor are four bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. There is also a main shower room.

A tarmac platform driveway has a glass and chrome balustrade, while a lower courtyard has parking for two vehicles. A driveway to the garage has additional parking space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To the rear is the lawned garden with mature plants, trees and shrubs, and a terraced patio that's ideal for entertaining and has a stone-built barbecue.

A front view of the deceptively spacious property with four bedrooms and a large garden.A front view of the deceptively spacious property with four bedrooms and a large garden.
A front view of the deceptively spacious property with four bedrooms and a large garden.

Victorian upstand lights illuminate the garden, enclosed by timber fencing and bushes.

A store room lies beneath the property.

Schools and local amenities are to hand, alog with many scenic walks. Main motorway links too are within easy reach.

This home in Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is priced at £499,950, with Richard Kendall Estate Agents, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

Fitted units with granite worktops, and a range cooker feature in the dining kitchen.Fitted units with granite worktops, and a range cooker feature in the dining kitchen.
Fitted units with granite worktops, and a range cooker feature in the dining kitchen.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-deluxe-home-with-gardens-garages-and-stunning-features-4492445

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-light-and-appealing-home-with-open-plan-living-for-sale-in-cleckheaton-4481596

Related topics:SchoolsVictorianDewsburyOssett