Take a look inside this stunning property that offers panoramic views
With more space than may be appreciated at first glimpse, this four-bedroom property includes a large lawned garden with a very scenic backdrop.
Several rooms have windows that showcase the stunning scenery, including the kitchen with diner, the living room with its feature granite and wooden fireplace, and flame-effect gas fire, and the sitting room.
In the kitchen with diner are fitted units with granite worktops, and a range cooker with six-ring gas hob. Two sets of French doors lead in to the sitting room, and share the views and natural light from the windows there.
An entrance hall, dining room, and w.c. are also on the ground floor.
To the lower ground floor are four bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. There is also a main shower room.
A tarmac platform driveway has a glass and chrome balustrade, while a lower courtyard has parking for two vehicles. A driveway to the garage has additional parking space.
To the rear is the lawned garden with mature plants, trees and shrubs, and a terraced patio that's ideal for entertaining and has a stone-built barbecue.
Victorian upstand lights illuminate the garden, enclosed by timber fencing and bushes.
A store room lies beneath the property.
Schools and local amenities are to hand, alog with many scenic walks. Main motorway links too are within easy reach.
This home in Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is priced at £499,950, with Richard Kendall Estate Agents, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.
