Inside this light and appealing home with open-plan living, for sale in Cleckheaton

Open views to both the front and rear are one of the many attractive features with this detached home that has been carefully modernised throughout.

Its open plan arrangement is both bright and spacious with a stunning dining kitchen and family room.

With a central island and breakfast bar in the kitchen are modern fitted units with integrated appliances that include an electric hob and double oven, fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

Full height windows allow natural light to flood in while giving stunning views over the garden and green belt countryside, and French doors lead outside.

The lounge has a contemporary inset gas fire as a focal point, and there's a ground floor bedroom, with a modern bathroom, and an inner hallway with oak balustrade and glazed panels.

The first floor landing doubles as a bright seating area with a velux window.

Two double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and one has an en suite shower room with a double shower cubicle and vanity washbasin. Both rooms have large windows looking out over garden and farmland.

A front of house driveway provides parking for several vehicles, and leads to an integral storage area with a remote control roller garage door, power and light.There's complete privacy in the rear lawned garden, that looks out over adjoining farmland, and has patio seating areas, plus a colourful selection of mature plants and shrubs.

There is an outdoor electricity supply and security lighting.

Birstall town centre is within easy reach of the property, as is the main motorway network.

The house has Upvc double glazing, gas central heating and a fitted burglar alarm.

This home in Church Lane, Cleckheaton, has an asking price of £482,500, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

