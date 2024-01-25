Inside this deluxe home with gardens, garages and stunning features

With four to five bedrooms, the detached house has a high spec interior with deep-pile carpets, technology and private gardens, plus a double garage with EV charger.

From a grand hallway are facilities including the sleek kitchen and diner with bi-fold doors connecting inside to outside, and a separate utility room.

There's a living room, a versatile reception room, and a w.c. at ground level.

An oak, carpeted staircase with glass balustrade leads to a landing with stunning feature window, and four double bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms, and a house bathroom.

The main bedroom has its own dressing area.

The swish dining kitchen alone has had £20,000 spent on upgrades. It features grey units with ivory quartz worktops, and a bar area that is ideal for entertaining, with large wine and beer coolers, Sonos speakers and more.

Add integrated appliances and a central island equipped with a Quooker tap to the heady mix, plus a walk-in pantry cupboard.

The spacious living room features a media wall with electric log effect fire, inset Bluetooth speakers and twin front windows.

Private electric gates lead in to the tarmac driveway and a detached double garage with electric door.

Gated access down the side of the property leads to an enclosed, lawned garden with planted beds, trees and shrubs.

To the rear is a tiered garden with two lawns split by a glass balustrade, and two patios - one with a luxury hot tub (for sale by separate negotiotion).

This home in Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, is priced at £695,000, with Peter David Properties, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 817299

