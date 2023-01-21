When Jeremy Ridge and his family decided to move from London in search of a home with more space and a garden that was bigger than a postage stamp, they hit the jackpot first time thanks to a friend who spotted that Hopton Hall in Mirfield was for sale back in 1996.

Mr Ridge, a retired hospital consultant, said: “I fell in love with it immediately and I couldn’t believe that for the same price of our small house in Highgate we could afford such an incredible home.

“It needed everything from rewiring to replumbing and while we renovated a few rooms at first, the whole project was a labour of love that lasted for many years.

The Hopton Hall property on Hopton Hall Lane in Mirfield, is currently for sale for £1.25m.

“One of my favourite parts of the house is the kitchen area, which is double height and open to the roof, which showcases the timbers.

“I am relocating with sadness as I love the house. It was a great place to relocate to and bring up a family but it is time to pass it on to someone else.”

With its roots in the 12th century, the property was rebuilt in timber in 1495 before the East facing part was constructed in stone in the early 1700s. It is packed with original features that are outstanding, including the Elizabethan fireplace in the living room.

Mr Ridge, who is selling to downsize, added: “The house is set in the countryside and you can walk from here for an hour and a half without setting foot on a road.

“The hall is also close to the recreation ground and cricket pitch, while in Mirfield you have all the shops you need.”

His part in the history of the house is already a matter of public record and was awarded a blue plaque from Mirfield Historical Society for the splendid renovation and sensitive modernisation of the building.

The Grade II listed property is currently on the market for £1.25m with Simon Blyth and comprises two sitting rooms, snug, butler’s kitchen, utility room, dining room and a sensational open-plan living dining kitchen, which is double heighted in part.

The house also has six bedrooms, a study, two bathrooms and two en-suites. Outside, there are gardens and outbuildings, including a large double garage and a workshop with a home office and ensuite above.

To the rear, Hopton Hall has a stone courtyard with access to the garage and outbuilding.

Simon Blyth said: “Viewing is essential to fully understand the superb blend of period features and modern appointments that allow Hopton Hall to be a most welcoming, large and yet very comfortable family home.”

Hopton Hall also has a former tennis court, which the owners believe to be a suitable building plot. This area of land is available at an extra cost of offers around £100,000.

For further information, visit www.simonblyth.co.uk