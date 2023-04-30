News you can trust since 1858
Here are 18 of the newest properties for sale in North Kirklees.

Take a look at these 18 properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week on Rightmove

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Jessica Barton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

These 18 properties are the newest currently for sale in North Kirklees on Rightmove.

This property on Knowles Hill Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £167,000.

1. Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury

This property on Knowles Hill Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £167,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Teasel Close in Hightown, Liversedge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £260,000.

2. Teasel Close, Liversedge

This property on Teasel Close in Hightown, Liversedge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £260,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Marshall Street in Lower Hopton, Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £160,000.

3. Marshall Street, Mirfield

This property on Marshall Street in Lower Hopton, Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Malthouse Court in Liversedge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £220,000.

4. Malthouse Court, Liversedge

This property on Malthouse Court in Liversedge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £220,000. Photo: Rightmove

