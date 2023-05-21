News you can trust since 1858
14 properties in North Kirklees that have been added to the market this week.

Take a look at these 14 properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week on Rightmove

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Jessica Barton
Published 21st May 2023, 11:30 BST

These 14 properties are the newest currently for sale in North Kirklees on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on St. Pauls Lock in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £310,000.

1. St. Pauls Lock, Mirfield

This property on St. Pauls Lock in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £310,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Sunny Bank Avenue in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £185,000.

2. Sunny Bank Avenue, Mirfield

This property on Sunny Bank Avenue in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £185,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Cowdry Close in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £325,000.

3. Cowdry Close, Dewsbury

This property on Cowdry Close in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £325,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Eldon Street in Heckmondwike is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £260,000.

4. Eldon Street, Heckmondwike

This property on Eldon Street in Heckmondwike is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £260,000. Photo: Rightmove

