This property on Heights Lane, Heckmondwike is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £280,000.
Take a look at these 14 properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Jessica Barton
2 hours ago

These 14 properties are the newest currently for sale in North Kirklees on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Track Road, Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £420,000.

1. Track Road, Batley

This property on Slipper Lane, Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £425,000.

2. Slipper Lane, Mirfield

This property on High Street, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £330,000.

3. High Street, Dewsbury

This property on Fort Ann Road, Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £350,000.

4. Fort Ann Road, Batley

