Take a look at these 11 properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week on Rightmove

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Jessica Barton
Published 14th May 2023, 11:30 BST

These 11 properties are the newest currently for sale in North Kirklees on Rightmove.

This property on Ullswater Avenue in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £250,000.

1. Ullswater Avenue, Dewsbury

This property on Ullswater Avenue in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Eldon Street in Heckmondwike is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £270,000.

2. Eldon Street, Heckmondwike

This property on Eldon Street in Heckmondwike is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £270,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Well Lane in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £225,000.

3. Well Lane, Dewsbury

This property on Well Lane in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Leeds Old Road in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £190,000.

4. Leeds Old Road, Batley

This property on Leeds Old Road in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £190,000. Photo: Rightmove

