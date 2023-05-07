News you can trust since 1858
11 properties in North Kirklees that have been added to the market this week.11 properties in North Kirklees that have been added to the market this week.
11 properties in North Kirklees that have been added to the market this week.

Take a look at these 11 properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week on Rightmove

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Jessica Barton
Published 7th May 2023, 11:30 BST

These 11 properties are the newest currently for sale in North Kirklees on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Vine Street in Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £225,000.

1. Vine Street, Cleckheaton

This property on Vine Street in Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Wellhouse Lane in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £219,950.

2. Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield

This property on Wellhouse Lane in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £219,950. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Roberttown Lane in Roberttown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £195,000.

3. Roberttown Lane, Roberttown

This property on Roberttown Lane in Roberttown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £195,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £230,000.

4. Bradford Road, Cleckheaton

This property on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Rightmove

