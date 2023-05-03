News you can trust since 1858
These properties are the most expensive homes currently for sale in and around Dewsbury

These are the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

As Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer return to our TV screens tonight (Wednesday) with a brand new series of Location, Location, Location on Channel 4, here we take a look at some of the most luxurious properties on the market in Dewsbury.

By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:00 BST

This list shows the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in and around the town on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Take a look at these 18 properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week on Rightmove

Smithy Brook Farm, Thornhill Road, Middlestown, is on sale with Rutley Clark priced £1,100,000

1. Smithy Brook Farm

Smithy Brook Farm, Thornhill Road, Middlestown, is on sale with Rutley Clark priced £1,100,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Carr Lane is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £895,000

2. Carr Lane

This property on Carr Lane is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £895,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Briestfield Road, Thornhill Edge, is on sale with SnowGate Estate Agency for offers in the region of £750,000

3. Briestfield Road

This property on Briestfield Road, Thornhill Edge, is on sale with SnowGate Estate Agency for offers in the region of £750,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Whitegates for offers over £700,000

4. Whitley Road

This property on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Whitegates for offers over £700,000 Photo: Rightmove

