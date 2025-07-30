Super-stylish home has open-plan living, an office, games room and two bedroom suites

A tarmac driveway, slate borders and water feature lie to the front of the property that includes a double garage with flexible space.
From the portico entrance to the house is a bright reception hall with a grand staircase to a gallery landing.
There's a built-in cloaks cupboard, access to the garage, and double doors to a games room.
A bay-fronted home office has built-in storage, and there's a modern cloakroom.
The large lounge with arched windows, and original open fireplace, has views across the private rear garden, while behind the stairs is a spectacular kitchen with dining and living space, that adapts easily from everyday life to entertaining.
Three sliding patio doors open to decking with a lawn beyond, while a large central island doubles as a breakfast bar and conversational hub, with glass-fronted cabinets and a wooden-top counter.
This open plan haven has fitted, remote control blinds, a large Range-style cooker, mood lighting and switches for variable garden lights, while a separate utility has a sink, fridge and plumbing for washing machine and dryer.
From the first floor gallery landing with space for a sofa or snooker table, five bedrooms are spread out, with principal and guest suites, and built-in storage to all rooms.
The principal suite is spacious, with a feature fireplace, built-in wardrobes and drawers. Its refurbished en suite has a double walk-in shower and a large washbasin vanity unit.
A large jacuzzi bath is the star in the main house bathroom, that has twin washbasins, and a separate shower.
At the end of the landing, another bedroom has a luxury en suite, and a boarded out loft adds to available space.
The rear, private and part-walled lawned garden has established planted beds and an outdoor fireplace, with garden lighting.
Clovelly, High Street, Gawthorpe, Ossett, has an asking price of £800,000, with Rutley Clarke, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
