Super-stylish home has open-plan living, an office, games room and two bedroom suites

A tarmac driveway, slate borders and water feature lie to the front of the property that includes a double garage with flexible space.

From the portico entrance to the house is a bright reception hall with a grand staircase to a gallery landing.

There's a built-in cloaks cupboard, access to the garage, and double doors to a games room.

A bay-fronted home office has built-in storage, and there's a modern cloakroom.

The large lounge with arched windows, and original open fireplace, has views across the private rear garden, while behind the stairs​ is a spectacular kitchen​ with dining​ and living space​, that adapts easily from everyday life ​to entertaining.

Three sliding patio doors ​open to decking ​with a lawn beyond, ​while a large central island doubles as a breakfast bar and conversational hub, with glass-fronted cabinets and a wooden​-top counter​.

​This open plan haven has fitted​, remote control bli​nds, a large Range-style cooker, mood lighting and switches for variable garden lights​, while a separate utility has a sink, fridge and plumbing for washing machine and dryer.

From the first floor gallery landing with space for a sofa or snooker table, five bedrooms are spread out, with principal and guest suites, and built-in storage to all rooms.

​The principal suite is​ spacious​, with a feature fireplace​, built-in wardrobes and drawers​. Its refurbished en suite has a double walk-in shower​ and a large washbasin vanity unit.

A large jacuzzi bath is the star in the main house bathroom, that has twin washbasins, and a separate shower.

​At the end of the landing, another bedroom ​has a ​luxury en​ suite​, and a boarded out loft adds to available space.

The rear, private and part-walled lawned garden has established planted beds and an outdoor fireplace, with garden lighting.

Clovelly, High Street, ​Gawthorpe, Ossett​, has an asking price of £800,000, with Rutley Clarke, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

