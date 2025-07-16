An application to turn a former pub in Cleckheaton into flats has been approved.

The application, as previously reported, was submitted by Highstone Building Services, and sought to turn The Priory, on Whitechapel Road, into eight self-contained supported-living flats by demolishing the former pub and constructing a two-storey detached building.

The proposal also included a summer house, private and communal garden spaces, eight parking spaces, and upgrading the public footpath (Spenborough 24) which runs along the site’s western boundary.

The proposal received 14 letters of objection – one of which represented a group of local residents – four of support, and one of neutral comment.

The former pub, historically known as the Brown Cow Inn, is understood to date back to the late 18th century or early 19th century.

The decision report, however, states that because of “extensive external and internal” alterations, its overall architectural interest is considered to be “limited.”

One condition of the planning permission is that the applicant must provide a written scheme of archaeological investigation (WSI) before the building is demolished.

This condition was suggested by the West Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Services (WYAAS) – which did not object to the proposal – in its consultation response, because of a “slight potential for Roman Road 712 to cross the site” and a “low potential for early burials linked to Whitechapel Church, possibly dating to 1130.”

The decision report noted that this below ground interest is considered “low to moderate” and would be addressed through the WSI and standard recording.

Kirklees Council gave the application conditional full permission on July 2, and the full decision report can be read here: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/filedownload.aspx?application_number=2025/90655&file_reference=1094289