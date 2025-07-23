Step inside this very individual, beautifully updated period home for sale in Birstall

Once the homes of the church verger and warden, they originals were converted in the 1980s, then extended by the current owners in the early 200s.

Now fully modernised, with a stylish interior and gardens, the cottage still has many original features.

A beamed dining kitchen with family room, with Karndean flooring and modern units with granite worktops, has appliances that include an integrated electric hob, an electric double oven, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

French doors open from the dining area to the rear garden, and a feature spiral staircase winds its way up to a mezzanine level.

The lounge area, with mullion windows and log burner, has a media style wall with inset TV, exposed stone walls and beams to the ceiling, while a bar area with an arched window has a built-in fridge with a butcher's block breakfast bar.

A double aspect multi-purpose room is ideal as a bedroom or study, and to finish off the ground floor there's a utility room and guest cloakroom with w.c..

An open staircase with steel balustrades and oak handrail leads up from the lounge area to the beamed first floor landing with minstrel gallery and exposed stone wall.

Three bedrooms at this level all have exposed beams, and include two double aspect rooms, one with an en suite shower room that has an electrically operated skylight window.

A modern family bathroom also has a skylight window with electric control.

With gas central heating and double glazing throughout, the property includes a burglar alarm system.

To the front, outside, is a private, low maintenance paved garden with plants and shrubs. A paved side pathway leads to an enclosed rear garden with stone-flagged low maintenance garden, and parking space accessed through remote control wrought iron gates, from a private road off Church Lane.

The garden looks over the pleasant grounds of St Peter`s Parish Church.

The cottage is near to Birstall town centre, and to Oakwell Hall Country Park, with J27 of the motorway network also within easy reach.

This home in Kirkgate, Birstall​, is for sale at £445,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

