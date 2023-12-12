See the wonderful interior of this period home with a modern summerhouse

This inviting property comes complete with a purpose-built summerhouse and bar, that adds to its substantial space and charm.

Dating back to around 1883, this Upper Batley home has newly fitted upvc windows, with original features that range from period fireplaces to ornate coving and ceiling roses.

An entrance porch and hall lead through to accommodation that includes a lounge, a dining room, the kitchen, a fitted-out utility room, and three lower ground floor rooms comprising a gym, office and games/cinema room.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Gardens lie to both front and rear, with driveway parking and a detached garage with power and light.

An outhouse with w.c. provides additional storage, while a stunning summerhouse has a bar, seating and dining space, with a covered, decked seating area.

In the dining room is an original fireplace with slate hearth, while the lounge has an ornate fireplace with open gas fire.

The kitchen has fitted units along with a range style cooker inset into the chimney breast, and an integrated dishwasher.

Below on the lower ground floor is an office with built-in cupboards and a door to outside, making this space ideal to develop as an annexe if so desired.

A games and cinema room has ceiling spotlights, and along with the gym, has further built-in storage facilities.

Three double bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the first floor.

Within the house bathroom is a four-piece suite with a Jacuzzi bath, a corner shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.

This home in Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley, is priced at £499,000, with Barkers estate agents, Birstall, tel. 01924 473111.

1 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley Elegant rooms display period features from original fireplaces to cornicing and ceiling roses. Photo: Barkers estate agents, Birstall Photo Sales

2 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley The kitchen has fitted units and a range-style cooker set into the chimney breast. Photo: Barkers estate agents, Birstall Photo Sales

3 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley The spacious dining room. Photo: Barkers estate agents, Birstall Photo Sales

4 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley One of the property's sizeable double bedrooms. Photo: Barkers estate agents, Birstall Photo Sales