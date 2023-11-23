This individually designed, detached home with southerly views of the valley, has a bright and spacious interior.

The approach to the unusual property, with front garden.

A private driveway leads to the property that has a front garage, and parking and turning space.

The entrance into the house is from the side, and leads in to an impressive family room or 'hub' of the home, with a study area.

Large picture windows allow light to flood in, and French doors open to a balcony that takes full advantage of the vista across Horbury and the valley beyond.

A spacious main living room has a square bay overlooking the southerly aspect, and features a marbled fireplace with a living flame coal-effect gas fire.

Through an archway is a separate dining room, with vaulted ceiling and a cast iron wood-burning stove-style gas fire. An adjoining sitting room has double doors to the patio.

The kitchen through to dining area has extensive fitted units with dark laminate worktops, a built-in double oven, and integrated appliances. A utility room with fitted units provides further useful space..

A ground floor principal bedroom suite comprises a double bedroom, a dressing room and a bathroom with a double ended bath, a washbasin with vanity unit, and a walk-in shower unit.

To the lower ground floor are two further double bedrooms, one with fitted furniture, and a family bathroom.

A lawned garden lies to the front of the house, while a rear garden area with sheltered patio, has a greenhouse and potting shed with electric and water supply.

This home in Jenkin Road, Horbury,​ has an asking price of £700,000, ​with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Horbury​.

