Inside unique and updated four-bed home, for sale in Ossett

This detached property, that was once a fish and chips business in part, has wonderful space, and includes a 'barrel sauna' and a cinema room.

With much of its original charm remaining, the house is not short of modern comforts, with an interior that includes a lounge, a cinema or sitting room, a dining room, kitchen, bathroom and four double bedrooms

Further to this is a detached garage, a large lawned garden, a barrel sauna and shower facility, and a stable or storeroom.

The fitted kitchen with pale grey units and breakfast bar has an integrated oven and electric hob, with plenty of workspace.

In the living room is a feature wall with a dual aspect fireplace, effectively dividing the open-plan living and dining rooms. Original roof beams feature in the dining room.

The bay-fronted lounge has French doors out to the garden, and a cosy log burner. But there's more in the form of a three metre wide electric projector screen, with a fitted ceiling height projector, that can transform the room to a home cinema.

A porch and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

Four light and spacious double bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor. Victorian fireplaces add to the charms of two rooms, and one also has a walk-in wardrobe.

The classically styled, tiled bathroom has a white suite, and storage, while loft space is partially-boarded, with lighting.

Wrap-around gardens feature a large rear garden with a stable.

The sauna and shower is a luxurious addition designed to be in the green space, to aid relaxation.

Owned solar panels help to sustainably reduce energy bills.

This home in Manor Road, Ossett, is for sale at £450,000, with Reeds Rains, Ossett, tel. 01924 262777.

