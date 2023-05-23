See the sleek and stylish design within this contemporary, open plan home

This swish, architect designed five-bedroom home has contemporary style, with impressive features such as large sliding glass doors, and underfloor heating.

With high spec fixtures and fittings throughout, including cat6 cable, the property has a spacious kitchen with diner and family room.

It features a seated island, and a walk-in pantry cupboard among its spread of facilities.

Appliances include a NEFF oven, a combi oven with warming drawer, two dishwashers, a wine cooler and a larder fridge and freezer.

A separate utility room has a door that leads through to the garage.

There's a bright sitting room , a study, and a front lounge with a wood burning stove as a focal point.

A w.c. and a cloaks cupboard complete the ground floor.

A picture window lights up the open staircase to the first floor landing, that leads to all five bedrooms.

The master suite has an en suite shower room with double shower, and a walk in dressing room with fitted wardrobes, while two further bedrooms have en suite shower facilities.

There's a house bathroom with a large, free standing bath.

The front driveway to the house provides plenty of parking space and leads to a double garage with electric door.

To the rear is a mainly paved and private garden with raised borders and a vegetable garden.This property in Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0AW, is for sale at £850,000 with Wilcock estate agents, Mirfield, and advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Call the agents on 01924 481005 for more information.

