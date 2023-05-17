Inside this unusual home with picturesque garden and surroundings

This idyllically placed home in the village of Drub has a pretty stream and lovely trees within its grounds, coupled with rural views.

The extended detached property is entered through a porch to the hallway, with doors to a ground floor bathroom with underfloor heating, a double-ended bath and shower cubicle, and the integral double garage, with power and light.

​Two double bedrooms are also off the hallway​, both with built-in wardrobes and views of garden and fields.

​On the first floor is a landing, the dining kitchen and lounge​, and a study or fourth bedroom.

The dining kitchen has fitted units with quartz worktops, a Range-style cooker, and integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

​Through a​ stable-style door ​is a​ feature balcony with composite decking.

French doors from the seating area also open to the balcony, with stunning​ views. Steps lead​ down to an enclos​ed patio.​In the​ dual aspect lounge​ is a​ gas-stove​-type​ fire with slate hearth, brick back and wood surround.

French doors lead to the balcony​, with another door to the bright master bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe, and spiral steps down to an en suite with under floor heating, twin vanity washbasins, and a shower cubicle. There's a separate w.c..

​There’s a versatile fourth bedroom, or study, and a​ part​-​boarded loft with light ​has​ a pull down ladder.

Private parking is on the driveway.​

An enclosed garden with patio fronts the house, while the rear garden features mature trees, a lawn, and the stream, with an open woodland aspect. A raised patio has steps to the main garden.

This unique home in Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, is for sale priced £475,000, with Barkers Estate Agents, tel. 0113 287 9344.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton A lovely pastoral scene viewed from a window in the house. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton This pretty stream traverses the garden of the property. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton This balcony with rural views is a feature of the property. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton This comfortable room with feature fireplace has doors out to the viewing balcony. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents Photo Sales