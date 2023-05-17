News you can trust since 1858
The detached home has a stunning location.

Inside this unusual home with picturesque garden and surroundings

This idyllically placed home in the village of Drub has a pretty stream and lovely trees within its grounds, coupled with rural views.

By Sally Burton
Published 17th May 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:15 BST

The extended detached property is entered through a porch to the hallway, with doors to a ground floor bathroom with underfloor heating, a double-ended bath and shower cubicle, and the integral double garage, with power and light.

​Two double bedrooms are also off the hallway​, both with built-in wardrobes and views of garden and fields.

​On the first floor is a landing, the dining kitchen and lounge​, and a study or fourth bedroom.

The dining kitchen has fitted units with quartz worktops, a Range-style cooker, and integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

​Through a​ stable-style door ​is a​ feature balcony with composite decking.

French doors from the seating area also open to the balcony, with stunning​ views. Steps lead​ down to an enclos​ed patio.​In the​ dual aspect lounge​ is a​ gas-stove​-type​ fire with slate hearth, brick back and wood surround.

French doors lead to the balcony​, with another door to the bright master bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe, and spiral steps down to an en suite with under floor heating, twin vanity washbasins, and a shower cubicle. There's a separate w.c..

​There’s a versatile fourth bedroom, or study, and a​ part​-​boarded loft with light ​has​ a pull down ladder.

Private parking is on the driveway.​

An enclosed garden with patio fronts the house, while the rear garden features mature trees, a lawn, and the stream, with an open woodland aspect. A raised patio has steps to the main garden.

This unique home in Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, is for sale priced £475,000, with Barkers Estate Agents, tel. 0113 287 9344.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A lovely pastoral scene viewed from a window in the house.

1. Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton

A lovely pastoral scene viewed from a window in the house. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents

This pretty stream traverses the garden of the property.

2. Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton

This pretty stream traverses the garden of the property. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents

This balcony with rural views is a feature of the property.

3. Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton

This balcony with rural views is a feature of the property. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents

This comfortable room with feature fireplace has doors out to the viewing balcony.

4. Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, Cleckheaton

This comfortable room with feature fireplace has doors out to the viewing balcony. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents

