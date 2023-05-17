Inside this unusual home with picturesque garden and surroundings
This idyllically placed home in the village of Drub has a pretty stream and lovely trees within its grounds, coupled with rural views.
The extended detached property is entered through a porch to the hallway, with doors to a ground floor bathroom with underfloor heating, a double-ended bath and shower cubicle, and the integral double garage, with power and light.
Two double bedrooms are also off the hallway, both with built-in wardrobes and views of garden and fields.
On the first floor is a landing, the dining kitchen and lounge, and a study or fourth bedroom.
The dining kitchen has fitted units with quartz worktops, a Range-style cooker, and integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher.
Through a stable-style door is a feature balcony with composite decking.
French doors from the seating area also open to the balcony, with stunning views. Steps lead down to an enclosed patio.In the dual aspect lounge is a gas-stove-type fire with slate hearth, brick back and wood surround.
French doors lead to the balcony, with another door to the bright master bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe, and spiral steps down to an en suite with under floor heating, twin vanity washbasins, and a shower cubicle. There's a separate w.c..
There’s a versatile fourth bedroom, or study, and a part-boarded loft with light has a pull down ladder.
Private parking is on the driveway.
An enclosed garden with patio fronts the house, while the rear garden features mature trees, a lawn, and the stream, with an open woodland aspect. A raised patio has steps to the main garden.
This unique home in Mazebrook Avenue, Drub village, is for sale priced £475,000, with Barkers Estate Agents, tel. 0113 287 9344.
