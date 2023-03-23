News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
41 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 hour ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
2 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
4 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
Looking down over the cottage property and its surroundings.
Looking down over the cottage property and its surroundings.
Looking down over the cottage property and its surroundings.

See the great views from this Dewsbury home - that is equally great inside

This home with its rustic-meets-modern appeal has a bright and roomy interior, with greenfield views that are little short of spectacular to the rear.

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:58 GMT

With five bedrooms, a lounge with a balcony, and even a 'secret' cinema room, the cottage has a unique design, with open stone feature walls and ceiling beams in some rooms.

Carefully modernised to show the stunning views through its windows, and from outdoor seating areas, it is a great property in which to share time with family and friends.

There's a reception hallway with space for coats and shoes, leading to rooms that include a bright and spacious lounge with a balcony.

Two bedrooms and a bathroom are at this level too, and you move down to an open plan sitting room with open stonework to some walls.

From here is a swish, large kitchen and diner with fitted units and a central island, plus a utility space.

​On the first floor is versatile​ open studio space ​that is​ used ​currently ​as a play room​, but could easily serve as a home office, or another reception room.

​T​hree ​more ​bedrooms ​and a shower room ​are on this floor​, but that's not all....

Concealed behind a book shelf in the study​ is a luxurious 'secret' cinema room with​ lazy chairs and projector. ​This room could, however, be put to an alternative use if so desired.

There are lawned gardens with a decked area and hot tub, and a pergola.

​The cottage is situated within the sought after ​village of Thornhill Edge, with local pubs and eateries a short stroll away..

​This property in Edge Road, Thornhill Edge​, Dewsbury, is for sale at £495,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings, tel. 01924 692240.

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-luxurious-modern-home-with-six-en-suite-bedrooms-and-a-heated-pool-4074504

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-beautiful-cottage-for-sale-in-batley-on-rightmove-4074002

The attractive kitchen has stunning views through its windows.

1. Edge Road, Dewsbury

The attractive kitchen has stunning views through its windows. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
A bright, attractive hallway.

2. Edge Road, Dewsbury

A bright, attractive hallway. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
Modern, flexible space is a hallmark of this property.

3. Edge Road, Dewsbury

Modern, flexible space is a hallmark of this property. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
The 'secret' cinema room.

4. Edge Road, Dewsbury

The 'secret' cinema room. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Dewsbury