See the great views from this Dewsbury home - that is equally great inside
This home with its rustic-meets-modern appeal has a bright and roomy interior, with greenfield views that are little short of spectacular to the rear.
With five bedrooms, a lounge with a balcony, and even a 'secret' cinema room, the cottage has a unique design, with open stone feature walls and ceiling beams in some rooms.
Carefully modernised to show the stunning views through its windows, and from outdoor seating areas, it is a great property in which to share time with family and friends.
There's a reception hallway with space for coats and shoes, leading to rooms that include a bright and spacious lounge with a balcony.
Two bedrooms and a bathroom are at this level too, and you move down to an open plan sitting room with open stonework to some walls.
From here is a swish, large kitchen and diner with fitted units and a central island, plus a utility space.
On the first floor is versatile open studio space that is used currently as a play room, but could easily serve as a home office, or another reception room.
Three more bedrooms and a shower room are on this floor, but that's not all....
Concealed behind a book shelf in the study is a luxurious 'secret' cinema room with lazy chairs and projector. This room could, however, be put to an alternative use if so desired.
There are lawned gardens with a decked area and hot tub, and a pergola.
The cottage is situated within the sought after village of Thornhill Edge, with local pubs and eateries a short stroll away..
This property in Edge Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, is for sale at £495,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings, tel. 01924 692240.
