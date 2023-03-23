See the great views from this Dewsbury home - that is equally great inside

This home with its rustic-meets-modern appeal has a bright and roomy interior, with greenfield views that are little short of spectacular to the rear.

With five bedrooms, a lounge with a balcony, and even a 'secret' cinema room, the cottage has a unique design, with open stone feature walls and ceiling beams in some rooms.

Carefully modernised to show the stunning views through its windows, and from outdoor seating areas, it is a great property in which to share time with family and friends.

There's a reception hallway with space for coats and shoes, leading to rooms that include a bright and spacious lounge with a balcony.

Two bedrooms and a bathroom are at this level too, and you move down to an open plan sitting room with open stonework to some walls.

From here is a swish, large kitchen and diner with fitted units and a central island, plus a utility space.

​On the first floor is versatile​ open studio space ​that is​ used ​currently ​as a play room​, but could easily serve as a home office, or another reception room.

​T​hree ​more ​bedrooms ​and a shower room ​are on this floor​, but that's not all....

Concealed behind a book shelf in the study​ is a luxurious 'secret' cinema room with​ lazy chairs and projector. ​This room could, however, be put to an alternative use if so desired.

There are lawned gardens with a decked area and hot tub, and a pergola.

​The cottage is situated within the sought after ​village of Thornhill Edge, with local pubs and eateries a short stroll away..

​This property in Edge Road, Thornhill Edge​, Dewsbury, is for sale at £495,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings, tel. 01924 692240.

