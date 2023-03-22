See inside this luxurious modern home with six en suite bedrooms and a heated pool

A property so grand that it is simply named The Address has come on to the market at a price of £2 million.

The contemporary home with six luxury en suite bedrooms has a heated indoor swimming pool and sauna, a glass galleried gymnasium and an entertainment room with bar.

It gives a striking first impression with an Ashlar stone frontage, and there is so much living space inside .

Stylish accommodation includes a living room with floor to ceiling semi-circular windows, a galleried reception hall and dining hall, and a sitting room with a log flame effect gas fire set within the chimney breast, and French doors to outside.

The glossy, high spec fitted kitchen with Miele appliances and granite worktops has two pull-out larders and carousels, and an island unit with extending timber breakfast bar.

Adjacent is a utility room with spice kitchen that is fully fitted and has an electric oven and gas hob.

An inner lobby opens to the garage, music room and boiler room with the entertainment room over. The latter has inbuilt speakers, a projector with remote screen, and a bar in one corner.

There's also a study, a bedroom with wardrobes and en suite, and two w.c. facilities on the ground floor.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flank the swimming pool room, together with French doors, porthole windows and gallery.

The heated pool measures 39 feet by 11ft 9ins, being 4ft 7ins deep at the shallow end and 7ft 3ins at the deep end.

To one end is the sauna, a shower room and a plant room.

On the first floor is the gym, overlooking pool and garden, with ceiling speakers, a large fitted mirror and wood flooring.

From the galleried landing with glass panels and steel balustrade are five en suite, double bedrooms. One room has its own dressing room, and two have Juliette balconies.

Stone pillared gate posts with electric gates give entry to the driveway leading to the garage, with parking.

Landscaped, lawned and private gardens include pathways, trees, and planted beds, with patio areas.

The Address, Inglewood Avenue, Birkby, is for sale at £2m with Simon Blyth, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 651878.

See full details at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . The Address, Inglewood Avenue, Birkby The heated indoor swimming pool has shower rooms, a sauna and a plant room to one end. Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent Photo Sales

2 . The Address, Inglewood Avenue, Birkby A spacious hallway with stainless steel staircase and glass balustrade. Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent Photo Sales

3 . The Address, Inglewood Avenue, Birkby The high spec kitchen with central island includes Miele appliances, with a separate fitted utility room. Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent Photo Sales

4 . The Address, Inglewood Avenue, Birkby This sitting room with feature modern fireplace has French doors to the garden. Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent Photo Sales